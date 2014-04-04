MobiFone, one of Vietnam's top mobile phone networks, will undergo privatisation in 2014-2015 and complete the process by 2016 at the latest, according to a senior Information and Communication Ministry official, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

The Hanoi-based company, with earnings accounting for 50-60 percent of state-run group VNPT, currently its parent firm, would be the first state-owned telecoms firm to sell shares to the public, the report said.

