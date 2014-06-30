BRIEF-Citycon Q1 net rental income at EUR 56.6 mln in line with expectations
* GOOD START TO THE YEAR - EPRA EARNINGS GROWTH FUELED BY SWEDEN AND NORWAY
Funds raised via Vietnam's stock exchanges reached 127 trillion dong ($5.96 billion) in the first half of 2014, up nearly 3 percent from a year ago, according to the State Securities Commission, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
The government has raised 110 trillion dong worth of bonds, 87 percent of the total funds, the report said. Government bonds in Vietnam are auctioned on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,300 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 20 Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco is in talks to sell a prized property asset in the heart of Beijing it acquired in a $420 million deal last year, the latest effort by the electric car-to-smartphone behemoth to raise funds amid a severe cash crunch.