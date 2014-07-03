BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
South Korea's Samsung Display has secured a licence to invest $1 billion in the production of flexible display screens in northern Vietnam, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.
Production in Bac Ninh province is expected to begin in 2015 with an annual revenue of $6 billion, according to a company official, the report said.
Samsung Display is a unit of Samsung Electronics .
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 2,805 won/share from 3,230 won/share, effective Jan. 22
* LG Display says sees 2017 industry panel demand increasing by 5 percent in surface area terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)