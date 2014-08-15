As much as 76 percent of banks in Vietnam said they were
concerned over bad debt in the system while 94 percent of the
surveyed banks expected improved financial results, the Vietnam
Economic Times newspaper reports.
A quarter of the banks that were part of the survey
conducted by Ernst & Young Vietnam Co said bad debt was the most
important issue faced by the economy, the report said. Seventeen
banks and more than 800 clients were part of the survey.
