State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) is
seeking to divest from local firm Sacom Development and
Investment Corp, registering to sell almost all of its
31 percent stake in the property company, or around 400 billion
dong ($18.89 million), later this month, the Thanh Nien (Young
People) newspaper reports.
The telecoms firm is due to divest from 63 businesses during
2014-2015 as part of its structural reform, according to a
government project signed in June this year, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1=21,175 dong)
(Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)