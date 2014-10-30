Lending in Vietnam could accelerate in the last months of 2014 after the central bank cut key rates, but full-year credit growth would be at 10 percent, below expectations, according to a HSBC report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Trade would be the main driver for Vietnam's GDP growth while private consumption will not rise sharply due to low consumer confidence, the report said.

The central bank has estimated loans to grow 12 percent this year.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)