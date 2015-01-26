Vietnam will keep its credit growth this year at 15 percent to
help attain all macroeconomic targets, but the central bank
could raise the target to 17 percent after reviewing first-half
achievements, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported,
quoting the central bank governor.
Banks should pay attention to quality of credit, but not the
quantity of loans, the report quoted the governor as telling a
meeting last Friday.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)