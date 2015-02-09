Vietnam's central bank should delay a directive that curbs
banks' loans for stock investment as the move will affect stock
markets and could also hit the economy, the Lao Dong (Labour)
newspaper reported, citing a proposal from the Bank for
Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).
The central bank should consider a gradual reduction of
loans for stock investments, it reported, citing one of BIDV's
proposals to boost the country's stock markets.
As of Feb. 1 banks must limit loans for stock investment at
5 percent of their registered capital, according to the central
bank's circular.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)