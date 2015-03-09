Vietnam property conglomerate Vingroup plans to invest $1 billion in building a complex comprising a park, villas and a golf course on an island off the northern port city of Haiphong, the Dau Tu newspaper reported, citing Vingroup officials after a recent meeting with the municipal authority.

Construction is slated to begin in April for completion in 2019, the report said.

