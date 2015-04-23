Vietnam's consumer confidence fell for the second straight month
in April, but was still well above last year's average during
the same period, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported,
citing the outcome of a monthly survey by ANZ and Roy
Morgan, an Australian market research company.
Vietnam's economy has bottomed and the ongoing recovery will
sustain this year as well as in 2016, the survey said.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)