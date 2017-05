Banks in Vietnam extended a total of 37 trillion dong ($1.7 billion) of loans for the purchase, production and export of rice in January-to-June, up 31.6 percent from end-2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said, citing central bank data.

Vietnam is the world's third-largest rice exporter after India and Thailand.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)