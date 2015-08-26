Vietnam will not alter its annual targets for 2015, including
economic growth, inflation, state budget expenditure or trade
despite recent impacts from the global economy, the Tuoi Tre
(Youth) newspaper reported, quoting Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung at a government meeting.
The central bank will not make any more adjustments for the
dollar/dong exchange rate between now and year-end and will sell
foreign currencies in its marker intervention, the report also
quoted State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)