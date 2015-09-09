Vietnam's banking system has posted a credit growth of 10.23
percent at the end of August against Dec. 31, 2014, thanks to
the economic recovery and higher demand for investment, the
Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited a central banker as
saying.
Loans in Vietnamese dong rose 10.1 percent in the
same period, while loans in foreign currencies rose more than 8
percent, the report said.
