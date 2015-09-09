Vietnam's top property firm, Vingroup, has sought approval from Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to build a underground parking worth 3.31 trillion dong ($147 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited the project plan as showing.

Vingroup would invest 20 percent of the project in the city's central district, while the remaining funds would come from commercial loans, the report said.

($1=22,484 dong)