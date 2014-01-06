Insurance premiums in Vietnam this year could rise by 10-11 percent annually, after expanding 7.6 percent in 2013 to 44.39 trillion dong ($2.1 billion), according to a Finance Ministry report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said.

Non-life insurance premiums could grow 7.8 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5 percent last year, the report said.

