The Vietnamese government has proposed the National Assembly to
amend a social insurance rule so that labourers could get a
one-off lump sum even if they are ineligible for retirement
pensions, Vietnam News reported.
The National Assembly would make a decision later this
month, the report said.
The rule, which will come into force in 2016 and would
restrict the scope of entitlements for a lump sum payment if a
labourer leaves, has prompted hundreds of workers to join a rare
labour strike in late March in Ho Chi Minh City.
