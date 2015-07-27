Foreign investors have poured an estimated $7.4 billion in projects in Vietnam as of July 20, a rise of nearly 9 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing data from Planning and Investment Ministry.

New FDI pledges rose 1 percent in the same period to $6.92 billion, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)