BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
Foreign investors have poured an estimated $7.4 billion in projects in Vietnam as of July 20, a rise of nearly 9 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing data from Planning and Investment Ministry.
New FDI pledges rose 1 percent in the same period to $6.92 billion, the report said.
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.