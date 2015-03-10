Vietnamese people will deposit more dong funds in banks as the stock and property markets, their main investment channels, have shown uncertain signals of recovery, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, quoting a central banker.

Despite low interest rates, the dollar/dong exchange rate has been stable and people's confidence in the dong grows, so people choose not to hoard gold or foreign currencies, the report said, citing an official at the central bank branch in Ho Chi Minh City.

