BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank and state-owned Agribank - Vietnam's largest banks by assets - will join other lenders to extend a combined 50 trillion dong ($2.4 billion) to construction and property firms, according to the lead lender, the Vietnam Construction Bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
The loans aim to boost demand and supply in the construction industry by ensuring credibility among lenders, investors, constructors and manufacturers, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,090 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.