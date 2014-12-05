Banks in Vietnam registered a credit growth of 10.22 percent as at Nov. 27 against the end of 2013, while deposits grew 13.33 percent in the same period, according to the central bank, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.

Money supply rose 13.28 percent in the same period, the report said.

Vietnam has projected the annual credit growth this year at between 12-14 percent.

