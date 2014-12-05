BRIEF-HaiNan Pearl River Holdings expects to return profitable in FY 2017 Q1
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
Banks in Vietnam registered a credit growth of 10.22 percent as at Nov. 27 against the end of 2013, while deposits grew 13.33 percent in the same period, according to the central bank, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.
Money supply rose 13.28 percent in the same period, the report said.
Vietnam has projected the annual credit growth this year at between 12-14 percent.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Xiongan 'concept stocks' fall on promise to fight speculation