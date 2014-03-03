BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
Total outstanding loans by banks in Vietnam as of Feb. 20 dropped 1.66 percent from the end of 2013, according to the central bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The fall, taking place around the time of the Lunar New Year holidays, was similar to the declines in the same period in 2012 and 2013, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.