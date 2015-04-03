Hanoi-based unlisted Maritime Bank will issue 375 million new
shares to merge with Mekong Development Bank, a smaller unlisted
lender, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing
the merger contract.
The new entity will carry the name Maritime Bank, with a
registered capital of 11.75 trillion dong ($545 million), the
report said.
Their merger plan, as part of the country's banking sector
reform, has won central bank permission late last month.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)