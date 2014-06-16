BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
Vietnam's mobile phone network operator MobiFone is valued at $3.4 billion, according to an assessment by brokerage firm Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC), the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
MobiFone's value could be as high as $4 billion if the company reports good profits in 2014 and thereafter, HSC said in its report. Plans for the initial public offering of MobiFone, Vietnam's second-biggest mobile telecom operator, are due to be cleared by end-2014, the government has said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2oVC191) Further company coverage: )