Vietnam-based manufacturers sold 200,000 motorbikes in February, below January when their sales had plunged 97 percent from a year ago to 335,000 bikes, according to the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

The prolonged Lunar New Year holiday in February and sluggish demand due to economic difficulties affected sales, according to industry officials, the report said. Vietnam is the world's fourth-largest motorbike market after China, India and Indonesia.

