Vietnam's pepper export this year could drop nearly 8 percent from last year to 144,000 tonnes, partly due to lower output and tighter quality control in importing nations, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a senior industry official as saying.

Last year Vietnam, the world's largest pepper exporter, sold 156,400 tonnes abroad, the report said.

