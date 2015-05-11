BRIEF-Syndicate Bank NIM (domestic) was 3.16 pct at Q4 FY 2016-17
* Says NIM (domestic) improved from 2.50% as at Q4 FY 2015-16 to 3.16% as at Q4 FY 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Vietnam's pepper export this year could drop nearly 8 percent from last year to 144,000 tonnes, partly due to lower output and tighter quality control in importing nations, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a senior industry official as saying.
Last year Vietnam, the world's largest pepper exporter, sold 156,400 tonnes abroad, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says NIM (domestic) improved from 2.50% as at Q4 FY 2015-16 to 3.16% as at Q4 FY 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.260/6.220 0.23 02/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.340/6.300 0.48 07.83 pct GO