Vietnam's property inventory fell 3.2 percent to 65.27 trillion dong ($3 billion) as of June 20 from the previous month, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing government data.

Property sales in the first half of the year doubled from a year earlier in major cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1=21,780 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)