Annual deposit and lending rates of Vietnamese banks could fall, on average, by 1.24 and 1.43 percentage points, respectively, in the third quarter of this year, according to a survey by the central bank on lenders, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

The bad debt ratio is likely to be stable or fall slightly in the third quarter, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)