BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Investment in Vietnam's housing market has been rising, thanks to changes in the legal framework, lower interest rates, a recovery in the stock market and a speedy disbursement of a government credit package for social housing, according to industry analysts, the Vietnam News reported.
The number of transactions in the first seven months doubled from a year earlier to 5,100 in the Hanoi real estate market and the number of deals jumped 30 percent in Ho Chi Minh City, helping reduce inventories, the report said.
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management