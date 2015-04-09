UPDATE 2-ECB steps up bond buying in France and Italy before key votes
* ECB says deviations aimed at "smooth implementation" (Adds ECB comment, German numbers)
Office rent will continue to ease in the coming months in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's commercial centre, and Hanoi when several new buildings begin operation, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing property market reports.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* ECB says deviations aimed at "smooth implementation" (Adds ECB comment, German numbers)
* Q1 net loss of 1.1 million lira ($312,677.66) versus loss 3.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: