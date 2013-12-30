Overseas remittances are expected to rise 10 percent next year from 2013, when a total of $11 billion was sent to the country from abroad, according to the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City alone this year were estimated to reach at least $4.8 billion, compared with $4.1 billion in 2012.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)