Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year would rise 12.8 percent from 2012 to an estimated $11 billion, according to the central bank, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

The projected growth this year compares with an average annual rise of 24 percent recorded between 1994 and 2012, according to the World Bank, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)