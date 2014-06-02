Vietnam will consider gold and deposits in foreign currencies of credit institutions at the State Bank of Vietnam as foreign reserves, starting from July 15 of this year, according to a recent decree of the government, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

The country's foreign reserves in the first four months of this year reached $35 billion, a record high in several years, the report said, citing the central bank governor.

