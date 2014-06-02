UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
Vietnam will consider gold and deposits in foreign currencies of credit institutions at the State Bank of Vietnam as foreign reserves, starting from July 15 of this year, according to a recent decree of the government, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.
The country's foreign reserves in the first four months of this year reached $35 billion, a record high in several years, the report said, citing the central bank governor.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.