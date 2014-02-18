BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
Vietnam's Sacombank reported a net profit of 2.23 trillion dong ($106 million) for 2013, up 122.4 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The Ho Chi Minh City-based lender was among the few banks which reported profit for the last quarter of 2013. It posted a net earning of 571 billion dong for the three months ended December, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,075 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.