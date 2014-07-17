BRIEF-JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
Sacombank reported a net profit before tax for January-June at 1.53 trillion dong ($72.3 million), or 51 percent of its annual target, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The Ho Chi Minh City-based lender's net profit before tax was 1.52 trillion dong in the same period last year, according to its latest filing.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,170.0000 Vietnam Dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Simmons First National-termination fee of $18.0 million to be payable by First Texas to co upon termination of deal under some conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to aggregate of 10.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: