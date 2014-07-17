Sacombank reported a net profit before tax for January-June at 1.53 trillion dong ($72.3 million), or 51 percent of its annual target, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based lender's net profit before tax was 1.52 trillion dong in the same period last year, according to its latest filing.

