BRIEF-Hunter Douglas to acquire Hillarys
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
Japan's Sapporo International has acquired the 29 percent stake from its Vietnamese partner Vinataba in Sapporo Vietnam Co Ltd, making it a 100 percent foreign-owned firm, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.
The stake sale in the venture, a brewery established in 2010 in southern Vietnam, follows a government policy on the divestment by state-owned firms from non-core businesses, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 11 Indian shares extended their record-breaking run on Thursday with auto stocks rallying on expectations of lower interest rates after a better monsoon forecast eased inflation fears in a country that depends heavily on rains to irrigate its farmlands.