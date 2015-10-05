Japan's Sapporo International has acquired the 29 percent stake from its Vietnamese partner Vinataba in Sapporo Vietnam Co Ltd, making it a 100 percent foreign-owned firm, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

The stake sale in the venture, a brewery established in 2010 in southern Vietnam, follows a government policy on the divestment by state-owned firms from non-core businesses, the report said.

