The Sai Gon-Ha Noi Commercial Bank said it was aiming to cut its bad debt to below 5 percent of loans by the end of 2013, from 7.75 percent on Sept. 30, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

The Hanoi-based bank had lowered its bad debt ratio from 9.04 percent as of June 30 via restructuring and debt sales to the Vietnam Asset Management Co, it said.

