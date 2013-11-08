New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
The Sai Gon-Ha Noi Commercial Bank said it was aiming to cut its bad debt to below 5 percent of loans by the end of 2013, from 7.75 percent on Sept. 30, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.
The Hanoi-based bank had lowered its bad debt ratio from 9.04 percent as of June 30 via restructuring and debt sales to the Vietnam Asset Management Co, it said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.