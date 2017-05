Vietnam plans to soon allow investors short selling in shares in a bid to boost trading volume, the Vietnam News daily cited a State Securities Commission official as saying.

The commission plans to submit to the Finance Ministry this month a draft circular containing amendments to allow the short-selling, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)