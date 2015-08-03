Vietnam's farm ministry has allowed Thong Nhat Production and
Investment Co to buy 63.74 percent in registered
capital of Vietnam Tea Corp (Vinatea), the country's biggest tea
exporter, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, without
citing any sources.
Thong Nhat will buy the stake immediately after Vinatea
launches its planned $5.36 million initial public offering for
31.86 percent of the company, the report said, without giving a
date for the float.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 21,815 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)