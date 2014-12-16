Vietnam has rejected China's request to let 1,000 vehicles into
the country for tourism from Dec. 11 to March next year during a
trade fair, citing lack of conditions for safety and security
assurance for the vehicles, the Thanh Nien (Young People)
newspaper reported.
Vietnam's transport ministry earlier asked for opinions from
the foreign, trade, public security, defence and tourism
ministries before declining China's proposal on Monday, the
report said.
In its proposal, China asked Vietnam to allow 1,500 Chinese
along with 1,000 vehicles into its territory for tourism purpose
and as a transit to Laos and Cambodia.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)