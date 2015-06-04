BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group
* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group
Vietnam's exports of textiles and garment products to the Eurasian Economic Union will jump 50 percent in the first year after the two signed a free trade agreement, and would expand 20 percent annually in the five subsequent years, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited a Vietnamese senior industry executive as saying.
The agreement was signed last week with the union comprising Russia, Armeniua, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kysgyzstan, to whom Vietnam's exports of products are $4 billion now.
LONDON, May 3 British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a third straight year of underlying profit decline, despite the boost to earnings from last year's purchase of Argos, the general merchandise retailer.