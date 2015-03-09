The central bank has allowed the Vietnam Asset Management Co (VAMC) to raise 80 trillion dong ($3.75 billion) via special bonds to help purchase bad debts in the country's banking system, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a State Bank of Vietnam decision.

The bonds, which would have a maximum maturity of five years, would be and issued by Dec. 31, 2015, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,315.0000 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)