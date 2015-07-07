Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, has cut its bad debts to 2.34 percent of loans at the end of June, from 2.97 percent in the first quarter of 2015, the Vietnam News daily reported.

The bank has also set aside more than $109 million in provisional fund in the six-month period to deal with bad debts, which has eroded its profits, the daily reported, citing a bank report.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)