Vietnam's top four banks by assets, Vietcombank,
VietinBank, BIDV and state-owned Agribank on
Friday signed a 5.5-trillion dong ($252.1 million) credit
contract with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to fund its port
project, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, without
citing sources.
The port will be based in the southern province of Tra Vinh
and will host coal and oil cargoes that supply state monopoly
EVN's factories in the province, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 21,817 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)