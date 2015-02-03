Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed bank by market value,
will join the management of unlisted Vietnam Construction Bank
and operate it to ensure a smooth implementation of the
restructuring process, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported,
citing a central bank statement.
The central bank will acquire all shares and take control of
Vietnam Construction Bank after its shareholders disapproved a
recapitalisation plan to ensure the minimum level of funds, the
report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)