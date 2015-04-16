BRIEF-Italy's Ubi Banca says has finalised acquisition of three small banks
* has finalised acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti
State-run Vietnam Helicopter Corp (VNH) has signed a contract worth nearly $612 million with a consortium of three domestic insurance firms, including Baoviet Holdings and PVI Holdings, for 2015-16, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing the contract.
The Defence Ministry-run VNH has a fleet of 28 aircraft, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Toshiba corp to have its current auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata handle its earnings for FY ended March 31