State-run Vietnam Helicopter Corp (VNH) has signed a contract worth nearly $612 million with a consortium of three domestic insurance firms, including Baoviet Holdings and PVI Holdings, for 2015-16, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing the contract.

The Defence Ministry-run VNH has a fleet of 28 aircraft, the report said.

