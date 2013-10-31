National carrier Vietnam Airlines is scheduled to sell about 24
million shares in Hanoi-based Techcombank at an auction on Dec.
2, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic
Times newspaper reports.
Earlier, on Nov. 29 the airlines would also auction to sell
1.3 million shares in a Vietnamese investment firm, the report
said. The government has asked the airlines to divest from its
none-core businesses.
