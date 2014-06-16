REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Vietnam Asset Management Co (VAMC) said it plans to auction bad debts worth 390 billion dongs ($18.4 million) this month, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.
The central bank-run VAMC had bought non-performing loans worth 47.4 trillion dongs ($2.24 billion) from banks as of May, the report said. The auction, if held, would be the first of its kind since VAMC's debut in July 2013.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,180 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.