BRIEF-India's Hero MotoCorp March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 8.33 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 82.28 billion rupees
Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy products maker, has started construction on a 1.6 trillion dong ($73.3 million) complex of farms and feed supply, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The complex in the northern province of Thanh Hoa is slated to start operation in 2017 and may help the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm achieve a revenue of $3 billion in 2017, the report quoted a company executive as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,818 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017