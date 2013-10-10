Vingroup Co, the Hanoi-based real estate firm, signed a $100-million loan agreement with foreign banks to supplement funds for investment projects, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The loan was arranged by Credit Suisse AG, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and Deutsche Bank AG, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)