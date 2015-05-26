Vietnam should exempt visa for citizens from key tourist markets such as France, the UK, Germany and Australia to help boost tourism, Vietnam News quoted tourism officials as saying.

The annual growth of foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam slowed to 4 percent last year from nearly 35 percent in 2010, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)